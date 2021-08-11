Dr. Angelo Dicenso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dicenso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Angelo Dicenso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Angelo Dicenso, MD
Dr. Angelo Dicenso, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Johnston, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. Dicenso works at
Dr. Dicenso's Office Locations
-
1
Angelo Dicenso MD1524 Atwood Ave Ste 445, Johnston, RI 02919 Directions (401) 453-2190
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dicenso?
Wonderful doctor. He listens and is engaged. Attentive and personable. Makes you feel comfortable. He is caring and really wants to help you. Knowledgable.
About Dr. Angelo Dicenso, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1952395022
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROMA-LA SAPIENZA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dicenso has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dicenso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dicenso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dicenso works at
Dr. Dicenso speaks Italian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dicenso. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dicenso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dicenso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dicenso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.