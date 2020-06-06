See All Gastroenterologists in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Anhtung Chau, MD

Gastroenterology
4.1 (18)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anhtung Chau, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Beaches and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.

Dr. Chau works at Borland Groover in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Ulcerative Colitis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Borland Groover Clinic
    4800 Belfort Rd Fl 3, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 398-7205

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
  • Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Anemia Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Iron Deficiency Anemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nutritional Anemia Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Polyps Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Pioneer
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health
    • Florida Blue
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 06, 2020
    The entire encounter was top notch! Dr. Chau and his team were friendly, professional and highly competent. They even refunded my office visit fee when they realized that I did not require a pre-visit. A WOW experience the whole way through!
    — Jun 06, 2020
    About Dr. Anhtung Chau, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417142969
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Minnesota
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Minnesota Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MN MED SCH|University of Mn Med Sch
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anhtung Chau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chau has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chau has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Ulcerative Colitis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chau. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chau.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

