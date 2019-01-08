Dr. Anil Swami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anil Swami, MD
Overview of Dr. Anil Swami, MD
Dr. Anil Swami, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Swami works at
Dr. Swami's Office Locations
-
1
Ophthalmic Consultants of Michigan PC1950 E Wattles Rd Ste 102, Troy, MI 48085 Directions (248) 561-6247
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Swami?
Excellent communication skills
About Dr. Anil Swami, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1053401281
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swami has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swami accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swami works at
Dr. Swami has seen patients for Blepharitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Swami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.