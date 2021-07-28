Dr. Anish Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anish Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from St Georges University Medical School and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
VMG Center for Digestive Health140 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 525S, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 614-6130
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr Patel is amazing at what he does, has great bedside manners, highly recommend.
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University Medical Center
- Richmond University Medical Center Internal Medicine Residency
- St Georges University Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
