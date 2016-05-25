See All Dermatologists in Orange, CA
Dr. Anjali Butani, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (17)
Overview

Dr. Anjali Butani, MD is a Dermatologist in Orange, CA. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Chapman Global Medical Center.

Dr. Butani works at Butani Pain Clinic Inc in Orange, CA with other offices in Tustin, CA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Butani Pain Clinic Inc
    170 S Main St Ste 200, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    AnjaliMD Dermatology
    2620 Walnut Ave, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 646-6444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chapman Global Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    She is an amazing Doctor, intelligent, proffesional. She cares about her patients, and staff. I would highly recommend her.
    Cynthia Ward in Orange, CA — May 25, 2016
    About Dr. Anjali Butani, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Sindhi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1144373168
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Residency
    • New Jersey Medical School / UMDNJ
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anjali Butani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Butani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Butani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Butani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Butani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Butani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Butani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Butani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

