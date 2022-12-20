Dr. Ankur Chhadia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chhadia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ankur Chhadia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ankur Chhadia, MD
Dr. Ankur Chhadia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bartlett, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.
Dr. Chhadia's Office Locations
Bartlett Office1110 W Schick Rd, Bartlett, IL 60103 Directions (630) 372-1100
Elgin Office1600 N Randall Rd Ste 101, Elgin, IL 60123 Directions (630) 372-1100
Downtown Chicago Office2112 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60616 Directions (630) 372-1100
Elk Grove Villiage Office800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 565, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Directions (630) 372-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Sherman Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
- AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chhadia helped where many and I mean many Drs could not and would not help.
About Dr. Ankur Chhadia, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1760698534
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente California
- University of Illinois Chicago
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chhadia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chhadia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chhadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chhadia has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chhadia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chhadia speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
68 patients have reviewed Dr. Chhadia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chhadia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chhadia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chhadia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.