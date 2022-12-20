Overview of Dr. Ankur Chhadia, MD

Dr. Ankur Chhadia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bartlett, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.



Dr. Chhadia works at Suburban Orthopaedics in Bartlett, IL with other offices in Elgin, IL, Chicago, IL and Elk Grove Village, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.