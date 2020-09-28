See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Ann Kalhorn, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ann Kalhorn, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ann Kalhorn, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Compare with other Colorectal Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Derik Alexander, FNP
Derik Alexander, FNP
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Ronald Gagliano, MD
Dr. Ronald Gagliano, MD
4.2 (13)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    2222 E Highland Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 283-7995

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal or Rectal Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kalhorn?

    Sep 28, 2020
    I have had several colonoscopy with this doctor. Always safe and professional and helpful.
    Martha — Sep 28, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ann Kalhorn, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ann Kalhorn, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kalhorn to family and friends

    Dr. Kalhorn's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kalhorn

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ann Kalhorn, MD.

    About Dr. Ann Kalhorn, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1942296629
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Boston University Med Ctr/univ Hp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ann Kalhorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kalhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalhorn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalhorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalhorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ann Kalhorn, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.