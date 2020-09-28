Dr. Ann Kalhorn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalhorn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann Kalhorn, MD
Overview
Dr. Ann Kalhorn, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2222 E Highland Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 283-7995
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalhorn?
I have had several colonoscopy with this doctor. Always safe and professional and helpful.
About Dr. Ann Kalhorn, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1942296629
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Med Ctr/univ Hp
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalhorn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalhorn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalhorn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalhorn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalhorn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalhorn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.