Dr. Ann Kodani, DO

Internal Medicine
5.0 (5)
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ann Kodani, DO

Dr. Ann Kodani, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Kodani works at Kaiser Health Plan Phy 421 in Mountain View, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kodani's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kaiser Health Plan Phy 421
    555 Castro St, Mountain View, CA 94041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 903-2140

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Emphysema
Atherosclerosis
Balanoposthitis
Emphysema
Atherosclerosis

Balanoposthitis
Emphysema
Atherosclerosis
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Stye
Tension Headache
Throat Pain
Tinea Versicolor
Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Tremor
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Wheezing
    • Kaiser Permanente

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 16, 2017
    Dr. Kodani is a wonderful health care provider. She really takes the time to get to know you, explain things to you in a way you can understand and makes you feel comfortable with asking her for information and advice. I lived in San Jose when I first started seeing her (she is in Mountainview), and even though I've moved to San Francisco I continue to make the longer trip to see her specifically because she is worth the travel! If you're lucky to get her as a Dr. you'll want to stay with her!
    Mariko S. in San Francisco, CA — Dec 16, 2017
    About Dr. Ann Kodani, DO

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528276888
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kodani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kodani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kodani works at Kaiser Health Plan Phy 421 in Mountain View, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kodani’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kodani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kodani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kodani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kodani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

