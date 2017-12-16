Dr. Kodani has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ann Kodani, DO
Dr. Ann Kodani, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Kaiser Health Plan Phy 421555 Castro St, Mountain View, CA 94041 Directions (650) 903-2140
Dr. Kodani is a wonderful health care provider. She really takes the time to get to know you, explain things to you in a way you can understand and makes you feel comfortable with asking her for information and advice. I lived in San Jose when I first started seeing her (she is in Mountainview), and even though I've moved to San Francisco I continue to make the longer trip to see her specifically because she is worth the travel! If you're lucky to get her as a Dr. you'll want to stay with her!
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Kodani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kodani. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kodani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kodani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kodani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.