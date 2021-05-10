Dr. Ann McColgin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McColgin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ann McColgin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital.
Sean J. Mccafferty MD PC6422 E Speedway Blvd Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 325-9400
- Saint Joseph's Hospital
Dr Mc Colvin is amazing! My cataract surgery went so smoothly! No pain and the staff in the OR were so nice. I would highly recommend her to anyone needing eye surgery.
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1982799227
- Tufts/NEMC
- Tufts NEMC
- Boston U Med Ctr
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- University of Arizona
Dr. McColgin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McColgin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McColgin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McColgin has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, Stye and Nystagmus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McColgin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. McColgin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McColgin.
