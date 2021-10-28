Dr. Anna Imperato, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imperato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Imperato, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anna Imperato, MD
Dr. Anna Imperato, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Dr. Imperato works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Imperato's Office Locations
-
1
Anna K Imperato MD Pllc45 Orchard St, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 365-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Imperato?
Extremely responsive and thorough. I saw her as a new patient recently and felt immediately that she was present during our visit and interested in helping to identify what was causing my symptoms. Would absolutely recommend!
About Dr. Anna Imperato, MD
- Rheumatology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1104880780
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Imperato has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imperato accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imperato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Imperato works at
Dr. Imperato has seen patients for Psoriatic Arthritis, Arthritis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Imperato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Imperato. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imperato.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imperato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imperato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.