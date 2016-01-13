Dr. Anna Kurzyna-Solinas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurzyna-Solinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anna Kurzyna-Solinas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Anna Kurzyna-Solinas, MD
Dr. Anna Kurzyna-Solinas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Kurzyna-Solinas works at
Dr. Kurzyna-Solinas' Office Locations
-
1
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Arena Oncology1999 Marcus Ave Ste 308, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 466-6611
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kurzyna-Solinas?
I have been a patient of the Doctor for several years. I credit her with saving my life, she always takes time to thoroughly explain everything. The Doctor and her staff are beyond wonderful I consider myself to be very fortunate to be her patient.
About Dr. Anna Kurzyna-Solinas, MD
- Hematology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1922009653
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kurzyna-Solinas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurzyna-Solinas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurzyna-Solinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurzyna-Solinas works at
Dr. Kurzyna-Solinas speaks Polish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurzyna-Solinas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurzyna-Solinas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurzyna-Solinas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurzyna-Solinas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.