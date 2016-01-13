Overview of Dr. Anna Kurzyna-Solinas, MD

Dr. Anna Kurzyna-Solinas, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kurzyna-Solinas works at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Long Island Hematology Oncology in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.