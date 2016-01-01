Overview

Dr. Anna Nowak-Wegrzyn, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from N Copernicus Acad Med.



Dr. Nowak-Wegrzyn works at Maimonides Division of Pediatric Endocrinology & Diabetes in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Types of Food Poisoning, Food Allergy and Food Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.