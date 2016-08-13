Dr. Annik Adamson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adamson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Annik Adamson, DPM
Overview of Dr. Annik Adamson, DPM
Dr. Annik Adamson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Alexandria, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital.
Dr. Adamson's Office Locations
A A Podiatry6355 Walker Ln Ste 503, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 379-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
She takes time with you and provides options - straightforward and trustworthy. Staff is very nice.
About Dr. Annik Adamson, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1255330692
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Adamson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adamson accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Adamson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Adamson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adamson.
