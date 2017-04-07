Overview

Dr. Anthony McDavid, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.



Dr. McDavid works at Ochsner Health Center - East Causeway Approach in Mandeville, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.