Dr. Anthony McDavid, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anthony McDavid, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Mandeville, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore.
Dr. McDavid works at
Ochsner Health Center - East Causeway Approach3235 E Causeway Approach, Mandeville, LA 70448 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - North Shore
Dr. McDavid is incredibly thorough and exceedingly helpful. He has a very calm demeanor and excellent bedside manner. I am extremely happy with the care my infant son has received from Dr. McDavid.
About Dr. Anthony McDavid, MD
- Pediatrics
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1518912864
Education & Certifications
- Sacred Heart Women__
- Sacred Heart Hosp of Pensacola
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans|Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans
Dr. McDavid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
