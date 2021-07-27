Dr. Anthony Ochoa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ochoa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Ochoa, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Ochoa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Kalkaska Memorial Health Center, Mclaren Northern Michigan, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital, Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital, Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital, Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital, Munson Medical Center, MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena, Otsego Memorial Hospital and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Ochoa works at
Locations
-
1
Traverse Heart & Vascular1200 Sixth St Ste 200, Traverse City, MI 49684 Directions (231) 935-5800
-
2
Traverse Heart & Vascular - Gaylord617 N Court Ave, Gaylord, MI 49735 Directions (231) 935-5800
-
3
Grayling - Traverse Heart & Vascular1107 E Michigan Ave, Grayling, MI 49738 Directions (989) 348-0530
-
4
Kalkaska Memorial Health Center419 S Coral St, Kalkaska, MI 49646 Directions (231) 935-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Kalkaska Memorial Health Center
- Mclaren Northern Michigan
- Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Charlevoix Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital
- Munson Healthcare Manistee Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alpena
- Otsego Memorial Hospital
- Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ochoa was patient in explaining my heart condition which was Afib. He never rushed the conversation and answered all my questions in a calm manner. Would highly recommend him to anyone with heart problems.
About Dr. Anthony Ochoa, MD
- Cardiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1720060395
Education & Certifications
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
