Dr. Anthony Scalzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anthony Scalzo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital, Oswego Hospital, Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Upstate University Hospital.
Hematology-oncology Associates of Cny PC5008 Brittonfield Pkwy Ste 700, East Syracuse, NY 13057 Directions (315) 472-7504
Community General Hospital4900 Broad Rd, Syracuse, NY 13215 Directions (315) 472-7504MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Crouse Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Upstate University Hospital
I have been a patient of Dr Scalzo’s since 1984. When his office was in the St Josephs Office Building. He and his staff have kept me going for a very long time! Through 3 relapses and 3 remissions. That in itself is testimony in enough!
- Medical Oncology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
