Dr. Anthony Terraciano, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anthony Terraciano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
P.A. Terraciano M.d. PC2241 Esplanade Ave, Bronx, NY 10469 Directions (718) 654-7122
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Terraciano is a great Doctor. He treated myself, my daughter and uncle. He is diligent with his work. He helped my uncle found a tumor and saved his eye. I am so grateful for his hard work. I definitely recommend him.
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730185810
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Dr. Terraciano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Terraciano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Terraciano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Terraciano has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Foreign Body Removal from Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Terraciano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Terraciano speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Terraciano. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Terraciano.
