Overview of Dr. Anthony Unger, MD

Dr. Anthony Unger, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Washington, DC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Unger works at WASHINGTON ORTHOPEDIC & SPORTS MEDICINE in Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

