Dr. Anthony Youn, MD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Youn, MD
Dr. Anthony Youn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Troy, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Youn works at
Dr. Youn's Office Locations
-
1
Youn Plastic Surgery755 W Big Beaver Rd Ste 1200, Troy, MI 48084 Directions (248) 273-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I couldn't be more pleased with Dr Youn and his staff! I recently had upper and lower blepharoplasty. Within just 3 weeks of the surgery I was completely healed and my eyes look amazing. This was something I wanted to do for years but was do scared to do. Dr Youn is so professional and confident it put me at ease. He did an exceptional job and I love the results! I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Anthony Youn, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1164573424
Education & Certifications
Michigan State University
- Michigan State University
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Youn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Youn accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Youn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Youn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Youn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Youn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Youn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.