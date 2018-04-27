See All Dermatologists in Providence, RI
Dr. Antonio Cruz, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (25)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Antonio Cruz, MD is a Dermatologist in Providence, RI. They graduated from The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

Dr. Cruz works at SKINPros in Providence, RI with other offices in Newport, RI and Cumberland, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Skinpros LLC
    1287 N Main St, Providence, RI 02904 (401) 272-2724
    SkinPros - Newport
    29 Powel Ave, Newport, RI 02840 (401) 272-2724
    SKINPros - Cumberland
    175 Nate Whipple Hwy Ste 207, Cumberland, RI 02864 (401) 272-2724

  • Rhode Island Hospital
  • The Miriam Hospital

Skin Cancer
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Birthmark
Skin Cancer
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Birthmark

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bellafill  Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lentigo Maligna Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Topical Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Cruz?

    Apr 27, 2018
    Dr. Cruz did a fantastic job treating my father for skin cancer. My Dad required mohs surgery on his face. There is zero scarring & no evidence of the surgery at all. Further, my Dad suffers from aphasia & Dr. Cruz was wonderful in communicating with him, making sure that my Dad understood the procedure & was comfortable. We have been to the office several times for routine visits & procedures. Dr. Cruz AND his staff have been nothing but wonderful. We HIGHLY recommend him & his team! Ten stars
    Shannon Buss in Newport, RI — Apr 27, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Antonio Cruz, MD

    Dermatology
    English, Portuguese and Spanish
    1063603553
    Education & Certifications

    Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
    Roger Williams Medical Center
    The Warren Alpert Medical School Of Brown University
    BOSTON COLLEGE
    Dermatology
