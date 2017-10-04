Dr. Anu Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anu Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anu Sharma, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in N Bethesda, MD. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Sharma works at
Locations
Center For Rheumatic Diseases & Osteoporosis6001 Montrose Rd Ste 702, N Bethesda, MD 20852 Directions (301) 230-5888
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have found Dr Sharma to be a lifesaver. She was able to diagnose undifferentiated connective tissue disease, a very complicated diagnosis. I am feeling so much better under her care. I find her to be attentive and caring as well as knowledgeable.
About Dr. Anu Sharma, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, French
- 1891732848
Education & Certifications
- SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Raynaud's Disease and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sharma speaks French.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
