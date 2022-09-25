Dr. Chandra has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anurag Chandra, MD
Overview of Dr. Anurag Chandra, MD
Dr. Anurag Chandra, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Chandra's Office Locations
Mskcc Physicians @ St Clare's Hospital23 Pocono Rd, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 983-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience with Dr Chandra he was not very talkative but answered all my questions and did not rush me I was very comfortable at St Clare’s the staff was friendly it was clean and I’m very happy with my 18 radiation treatment results, thank you Dr Chandra !
About Dr. Anurag Chandra, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1093716870
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chandra accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chandra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chandra works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Chandra. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chandra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chandra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chandra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.