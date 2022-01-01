Overview of Dr. Anwar Saeed, MD

Dr. Anwar Saeed, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.