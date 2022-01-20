Dr. April Erwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Erwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. April Erwin, MD
Overview of Dr. April Erwin, MD
Dr. April Erwin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center, Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center and Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Erwin works at
Dr. Erwin's Office Locations
The NeuroMedical Center Clinic10101 Park Rowe Ave Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 768-2050Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Benefit Plan of Louisiana
- Louisiana Workers Compensation
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Verity Healthnet
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. April Erwin is personable and easy to talk to. She truly cares about her MS patients. She explains things well and explains things in a way to make sure you’ll understand. Having multiple sclerosis is scary, but it’s a little less scary when you have a doctor who you trust. She doesn’t make you feel like you’re just another patient. She’s calm, and answers all your questions… no matter how long it takes. I appreciate Dr. Erwin and her team.
About Dr. April Erwin, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1194976670
Education & Certifications
- Multiple Sclerosis- Georgetown University Hospital, Washington D.C.
- Internal Medicine- Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Washington D.C.
- Georgetown University Hospital, Washington D.C.
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Louisiana State University, Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Dr. Erwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erwin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Erwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Erwin works at
Dr. Erwin has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Erwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Erwin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Erwin.
