Dr. Aram Jawed, MD
Dr. Aram Jawed, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Saint Clare's Dover Hospital.
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeons of Morris, LLC83 Hanover Rd Ste 190, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (732) 744-5955
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgeons of Morris , LLC98 James St Ste 212, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 744-5955
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Dover Hospital
Dr. Jawed made my surgery run very smoothly and successfully. He has a wonderful bedside manner and never makes you feel rushed during office visits. He's very personable and explains things patiently. I would definitely recommend him to anyone needing the surgery he specializes in.
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Morristown Medical Center
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI
- The George Washington Univ
- General Surgery
