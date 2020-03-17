Dr. Arash Vahdat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vahdat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arash Vahdat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arash Vahdat, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They graduated from State University of New York at Brooklyn and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Vahdat works at
Locations
-
1
Nephrology & Internal Medicine18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 504, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (213) 250-3344
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vahdat?
I go to Dr. Vahdat for stress test once a year, he is professional and good listener. I also like his staff , they are always calm, respectful and helpful to everyone. My primary doctor referred me to Dr. Vahdat and I'm so grateful for his recommendation. Wishing the doctor and his staff all the best and I'm thankful for them.
About Dr. Arash Vahdat, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Armenian, Persian and Spanish
- 1225134232
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Fdn Hosp-Sunset
- State University of New York at Brooklyn
- UCLA
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vahdat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vahdat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vahdat works at
Dr. Vahdat has seen patients for Chest Pain, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vahdat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vahdat speaks Armenian, Persian and Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Vahdat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vahdat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vahdat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vahdat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.