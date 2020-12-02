Overview

Dr. Arif Aziz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Smyrna, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wellstar Cobb Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Aziz works at GI Specialists of Georgia in Smyrna, GA with other offices in Marietta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Gastroparesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.