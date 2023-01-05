Dr. Khokar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arifa Khokar, MD
Overview of Dr. Arifa Khokar, MD
Dr. Arifa Khokar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center.
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated MD99 Tavern Rd, Martinsburg, WV 25401 Directions (304) 263-4999
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Although she was not my Ob I saw Dr.Khokar through my pregnancy a few times since the practice had many drs, I was induced and by the time it was my turn to deliver Dr. khokar was the attending Ob at that time and I can say even though she might come off impatient or conceited she is not any of those things Dr. khokar actively listened to all my concerns and gave answers based on her experience and always made sure I understood to come back or call with any and all concerns I was never turned away and after giving me the opportunity to naturally give birth, when I could not she made sure I understood what the next steps were. She and the nurses went above and beyond and saved both of our lives I did not have ANY postpartum complications after my C- section and everything healed perfectly. I am so grateful for Dr. khokar and her excellent care.
About Dr. Arifa Khokar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1942645874
Education & Certifications
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khokar accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khokar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khokar has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Ovarian Cysts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khokar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Khokar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khokar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khokar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khokar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.