Overview of Dr. Arifa Khokar, MD

Dr. Arifa Khokar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Martinsburg, WV. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center.



Dr. Khokar works at Shenandoah Community Health in Martinsburg, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.