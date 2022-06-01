See All General Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Arlene Ricardo, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (26)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Arlene Ricardo, MD

Dr. Arlene Ricardo, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Ricardo works at Southwest Surgical Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ricardo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Office
    7777 Southwest Fwy Ste 810B, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 772-1200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lump Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mass Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 01, 2022
    Very professional, compassionate, knowledgeable. Explains everything well. I have been a medical professional for MANY years. Dr. Ricardo is the best.
    Enjay Tee — Jun 01, 2022
    About Dr. Arlene Ricardo, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1750363495
    Education & Certifications

    • University Tex Houston
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • State University of New York at Buffalo
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ricardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ricardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ricardo works at Southwest Surgical Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ricardo’s profile.

    Dr. Ricardo has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ricardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ricardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ricardo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ricardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ricardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

