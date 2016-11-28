Overview

Dr. Arman Talle, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They completed their residency with Comm Med Center University Med Ct



Dr. Talle works at Tri-City Cardiology Consultants in Mesa, AZ with other offices in San Tan Valley, AZ, Scottsdale, AZ and Gilbert, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Aortic Ectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.