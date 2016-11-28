Dr. Arman Talle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arman Talle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Arman Talle, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They completed their residency with Comm Med Center University Med Ct
Dr. Talle works at
Locations
-
1
Tricity Cardiology Consultants PC6750 E Baywood Ave Ste 301, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 835-6100
-
2
Tri-City Cardiology Consultants36543 N Gantzel Rd Bldg 15, San Tan Valley, AZ 85140 Directions (480) 835-6100
-
3
Tri-City Cardiology8765 E Bell Rd Ste 110, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 835-6100
-
4
Tri-City Cardiology, Fiesta1580 N Fiesta Blvd Ste 100, Gilbert, AZ 85233 Directions (480) 835-6100
-
5
Tri City Cardiology Cosultants PC3530 S Val Vista Dr Ste 103, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 835-6100
-
6
Tri-City Cardiology, Dobson1520 S Dobson Rd Ste 209, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 835-6100
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Talle?
Takes his time with you and always explains himself so you can understand it.
About Dr. Arman Talle, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Chinese and Persian
- 1154398337
Education & Certifications
- Comm Med Center University Med Ct
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talle accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talle works at
Dr. Talle has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Mitral Valve Regurgitation and Aortic Ectasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Talle speaks Chinese and Persian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Talle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.