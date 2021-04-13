Overview of Dr. Arthur Black, MD

Dr. Arthur Black, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital.



Dr. Black works at ADVANCED ORTHOPEDIC ASSOC PC in Biloxi, MS with other offices in Pascagoula, MS and Gulfport, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.