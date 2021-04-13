Dr. Arthur Black, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Black is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Black, MD
Overview of Dr. Arthur Black, MD
Dr. Arthur Black, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Biloxi, MS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital.
Dr. Black's Office Locations
Gulf Orthopedics, PLLC (Memorial Hospital of Gulfport)2781 C T Switzer SR Dr Ste 402, Biloxi, MS 39531 Directions (228) 388-0949Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Memorial Physician Clinics Pascagoula Walk-in Clinic4603 Hospital St, Pascagoula, MS 39581 Directions (228) 822-6040
Memorial Hospital At Gulfport4500 13th St, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 762-3993
Hospital Affiliations
- Pascagoula Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Black has been phenomenal. I can't speak highly enough of his treatment. My ACL surgical experience was as good as can be expected for such things but my results and recovery have surpassed anything I could have hoped for. Very glad I found Dr. Black.
About Dr. Arthur Black, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Black has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Black has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Black on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
