Dr. Bregman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arthur Bregman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arthur Bregman, MD
Dr. Arthur Bregman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Dr. Bregman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Bregman's Office Locations
-
1
Bregman Medical Group1550 Madruga Ave Ste 406, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 666-6511
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bregman?
I've been a patient of his for awhile. Thorough, almost family like. None Better
About Dr. Arthur Bregman, MD
- Psychiatry
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538102397
Education & Certifications
- University Miami/jackson Mem Mc
- NEW YORK MED COLL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bregman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bregman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bregman works at
Dr. Bregman has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bregman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bregman speaks Spanish.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Bregman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bregman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bregman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bregman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.