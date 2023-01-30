Overview of Dr. Arthur Bregman, MD

Dr. Arthur Bregman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and Nicklaus Children's Hospital.



Dr. Bregman works at Bregman Medical Group in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Bipolar Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.