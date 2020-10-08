Dr. Arturo Bravo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bravo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arturo Bravo, MD
Overview
Dr. Arturo Bravo, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Henry Ford Hospital
Dr. Bravo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arturo A. Bravo, MD PA11307 FM 1960 Rd W Ste 370, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 805-3463
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bravo?
I was very pleased with Dr. Bravo the staff worked with me to get things scheduled and he was very professional.
About Dr. Arturo Bravo, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1952372484
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Henry Ford Hospital
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bravo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bravo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bravo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bravo works at
Dr. Bravo has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bravo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Bravo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bravo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bravo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bravo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.