Houston is a city with ample quality healthcare resources. Home to more than 85 hospitals, with 3 in the top 5 in Texas, Houston has some of the best healthcare options in Texas and in the nation. University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has been a leader in cancer care for over 31 years. Houston also has one of the largest VA hospitals in the country, Michael E. Debakey VA Medical Center.
Ranked #1 in Houston and Texas, and ranking #16 in U.S. News Best Hospitals Honor Roll, is Houston Methodist. It ranks nationally in 10 adult specialties, including:
Offering some of the nation’s best children’s care is Texas Children’s Hospital. It ranks #3 in U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals Honor Roll. Texas Children’s Hospital offers some of the best pediatric care, ranking nationally in 10 children’s specialties, including:
Gastroenterologists (GIs) are physicians that specialize in treating your gastrointestinal (GI) health needs.
Your GI tract includes your mouth, esophagus, stomach, small intestine, large intestine, rectum, and anus.
A GI physician is licensed to diagnose and treat common syndromes such as:
GI specialists also perform diagnostic procedures such as:
What procedures do gastroenterologists perform?
GI specialists can perform the following procedures:
This isn't an exhaustive list. Get in touch with your local GI specialist to learn more about their full range of services.
What conditions do gastroenterologists treat?
GI specialists may treat the following conditions:
This list of conditions isn't exhaustive, either. Talk to a GI specialist for more information on getting a GI condition diagnosed and treated.
What should I ask a gastroenterologist?
Here are some examples of both general and specific questions to ask a GI specialist during your appointment: