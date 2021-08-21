Dr. Svetang Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Svetang Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Svetang Desai, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Desai works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Consultants PA2060 Space Park Dr Ste 306, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 892-2460
-
2
Gastroenterology Consultants444 FM 1959 Rd Ste A, Houston, TX 77034 Directions (281) 481-9400
-
3
Houston444 Farm To Market Rd, Houston, TX 77034 Directions (281) 481-9400
-
4
Webster250 Blossom St Ste 210, Webster, TX 77598 Directions (281) 481-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Allstate
- Ambetter
- American National
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- First Health
- Humana
- John Hancock
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Pacific Mutual
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- Principal Financial Group
- Prudential
- State Mutual Insurance Company
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desai?
Dr. Desai is very knowledgeable, friendly, honest, and thorough. He was able to diagnose my condition and continue to monitor it. When problems came up I was seen quickly, we altered the plan and continued on my path of healing. He is respectful of the patient's wishes however, he will tell you the repercussions of delaying treatment. I appreciate his honesty, his friendly bedside manner, and his expertise.
About Dr. Svetang Desai, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1003069733
Education & Certifications
- Duke University|Duke University Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
- Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Desai speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.