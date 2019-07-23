Overview

Dr. Matthew Tompson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Tompson works at Houston Methodist in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.