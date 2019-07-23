Dr. Matthew Tompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Matthew Tompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Matthew Tompson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Dr. Tompson works at
Locations
Tmhpo Dba Houston Methodist Gastreonterology Assoc6550 Fannin St Ste 1201, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 797-0622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Anesthesia Company of Houston Pllc6560 Fannin St Ste 600, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 796-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very easy to visit with. Seemed very concerned about the symptoms I was experiencing. Great personality and easy to communicate with. Went in for further testing and everything went very smoothly. Dr. Tompson and his staff did a great job.
About Dr. Matthew Tompson, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1336130749
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Southwestern Med School
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tompson has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tompson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tompson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.