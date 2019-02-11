Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arun Joseph, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Arun Joseph, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT PEORIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Luke's South Hospital.
Locations
Prc Associates1545 Hand Ave Ste A1, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 274-2977Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Alliance Mri of Florida2720 Rebecca Ln Ste 104, Orange City, FL 32763 Directions (386) 456-1160
Prc Associates LLC1671 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 100, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions (386) 274-2977
Prc Associates LLC1165 Dunlawton Ave Ste 101, Port Orange, FL 32127 Directions (386) 760-0815
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Joseph is an excellent doctor, I recently moved to Port Orange and had a previous pain management doctor for 7 years and was pleasantly surprised at how much Dr. Joseph has helped me already, he listens to what I have to say and has helped me so much with my pain issues. I will stay with him.
- Pain Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT PEORIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.