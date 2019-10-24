Dr. Arvind Kumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Oncologists
- NJ
- Edison
- Dr. Arvind Kumar, MD
Dr. Arvind Kumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Arvind Kumar, MD
Dr. Arvind Kumar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Kumar works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kumar's Office Locations
-
1
Oncology-hematology Assoc. of Central Nj PA2177 Oak Tree Rd Ste 104, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (908) 755-1165
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
- View other providers who treat Chronic Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Erythropoietin Test
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neutropenia
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Polycythemia Rubra Vera
- View other providers who treat Thrombocytosis
- View other providers who treat Tonsillitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Myeloid Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Bone Marrow Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bronchospasm
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hemophilia
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hypercoagulable State
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Leukocytosis
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lymphocytosis
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteomalacia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pancytopenia
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Thalassemia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumar?
Dr. Kumar saved my daughters life when diagnosed at 19. Period. I will agree on first meeting his bedside manor was short of what I wanted but I will NEVER question his ability to treat his cancer patients. She would not be here today, with 8 year old twins leading a normal life without him. I am now putting my mothers disease in his hands because I could trust no one as I trust him. I am not looking for someone to talk to, I am looking for someone to cure them. He did just that. He will forever be a part of our family.
About Dr. Arvind Kumar, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1356357479
Education & Certifications
- Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumar works at
Dr. Kumar has seen patients for Limb Cramp, Malaise and Fatigue and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kumar speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.