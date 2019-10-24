See All Oncologists in Edison, NJ
Dr. Arvind Kumar, MD

Medical Oncology
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Arvind Kumar, MD

Dr. Arvind Kumar, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Central University of Este (Uce) / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.

Dr. Kumar works at Regional Cancer Care Associates in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Cramp, Malaise and Fatigue and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kumar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Oncology-hematology Assoc. of Central Nj PA
    2177 Oak Tree Rd Ste 104, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 755-1165

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center

Limb Cramp
Malaise and Fatigue
Wheezing
Limb Cramp
Malaise and Fatigue
Wheezing

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Arvind Kumar, MD

