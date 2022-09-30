Dr. Ismail has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asad Ismail, MD
Overview of Dr. Asad Ismail, MD
Dr. Asad Ismail, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health.
Dr. Ismail's Office Locations
Clark Memorial Hospital1220 Missouri Ave, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 282-6631
Physicians Primary Care Pllc1804 E 10th St, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (502) 561-0943
Api Pharmacy645 S Roy Wilkins Ave, Louisville, KY 40203 Directions (502) 583-4092
- 4 815 Short St, Charlestown, IN 47111 Directions (502) 561-0943
Hospital Affiliations
- Clark Memorial Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. I don't see how he does it. He is a provider for for many mental facilities and meets himself coming and going. Sometimes he is a bit rushed but his responsibilities are great. He does have the patients best interest at heart. I have no complaints at all.
About Dr. Asad Ismail, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1144227026
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Addiction Medicine and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ismail accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ismail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ismail works at
Dr. Ismail has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Opioid Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ismail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ismail. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ismail.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ismail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ismail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.