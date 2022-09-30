Overview of Dr. Asad Ismail, MD

Dr. Asad Ismail, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Clark Memorial Health.



Dr. Ismail works at Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville, IN with other offices in Louisville, KY and Charlestown, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse and Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.