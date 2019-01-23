Overview of Dr. Ashraf Elshafei, MD

Dr. Ashraf Elshafei, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Metropolitan Hospital Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.