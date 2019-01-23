Dr. Ashraf Elshafei, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elshafei is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashraf Elshafei, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashraf Elshafei, MD
Dr. Ashraf Elshafei, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Metropolitan Hospital Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elshafei's Office Locations
- 1 420 64th St, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (718) 630-1310
Hospital Affiliations
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best
About Dr. Ashraf Elshafei, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elshafei has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elshafei accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elshafei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elshafei has seen patients for Anxiety, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elshafei on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Elshafei. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elshafei.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elshafei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elshafei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.