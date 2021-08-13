See All Podiatric Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Asia Lo, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Asia Lo, DPM

Dr. Asia Lo, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West.

Dr. Lo works at Hca Houston Healthcare West in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hca Houston Healthcare West
    12141 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 531-4100
  2. 2
    Foot & Ankle Institute
    12121 Richmond Ave Ste 415, Houston, TX 77082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 531-4100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 13, 2021
    Time spent in the waiting room was minimal. Dr. Lo was very patient, answered all of my questions about my broken bone. I am very happy with her level of care!
    — Aug 13, 2021
    About Dr. Asia Lo, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1386625812
    Education & Certifications

    • West Houston Medical Center Reconstructive Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • West Houston Medical Center Podiatric Medical & Surgical Residency Program
    • Residency Only
    • University of Osteopathic Medicine And The Health Sciences
    • Baker University
