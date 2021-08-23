Dr. Atom Sarkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sarkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atom Sarkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Atom Sarkar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA.
Drexel Neurosciences Institute219 N Broad St Fl 7, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (844) 464-6387
- 2 160 E Erie Ave Ste 2205, Philadelphia, PA 19134 Directions (215) 330-6025
- 3 10 Route 31 N, Pennington, NJ 08534 Directions (844) 464-6387
Fuller Family Health and Wellness PC1650 Huntingdon Pike Ste 261, Jenkintown, PA 19046 Directions (844) 464-6387
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Holy Redeemer Hospital
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- QualCare
- UPMC
Easily the most attentive, patient oriented health professional I have ever encountered. Truly interested in a best case outcome for the patient.
- Neurosurgery
- English, Bengali
- 1437109584
- Neurosurgery
