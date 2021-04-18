Overview of Dr. Augustine Bosah, MD

Dr. Augustine Bosah, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Our Lady Of Holy Cross College and is affiliated with The Hospitals Of Providence Transmountain.



Dr. Bosah works at Chez Therese Medical Center in El Paso, TX with other offices in Sierra Vista, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.