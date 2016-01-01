Overview of Dr. Augustus Mazzocca, MD

Dr. Augustus Mazzocca, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Uconn John Dempsey Hospital.



Dr. Mazzocca works at UConn Musculoskeletal Institute in Farmington, CT with other offices in Avon, CT and Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.