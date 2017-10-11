Overview of Dr. Austin Fragomen III, MD

Dr. Austin Fragomen III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fragomen III works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures , Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone and Debridement of Bone along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

