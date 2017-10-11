See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Austin Fragomen III, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.8 (36)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Austin Fragomen III, MD

Dr. Austin Fragomen III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Fragomen III works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures , Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone and Debridement of Bone along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Dr. Fragomen III's Office Locations

    Hospital for Special Surgery
    Hospital for Special Surgery
535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 (212) 606-1550
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Jeffrey Tepler MD
    Jeffrey Tepler MD
519 E 72nd St Ste 204, New York, NY 10021 (212) 606-1550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Guthrie Cortland Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 36 ratings
Patient Ratings (36)
5 Star
(34)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 11, 2017
Best doctor EVER!
Spring, TX — Oct 11, 2017
About Dr. Austin Fragomen III, MD

  • Orthopedic Surgery
Education & Certifications

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Austin Fragomen III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fragomen III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fragomen III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fragomen III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fragomen III works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Fragomen III’s profile.

Dr. Fragomen III has seen patients for Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures , Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone and Debridement of Bone, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fragomen III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

36 patients have reviewed Dr. Fragomen III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fragomen III.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fragomen III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fragomen III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

