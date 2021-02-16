Dr. Axay Kalathia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kalathia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Axay Kalathia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Axay Kalathia, MD
Dr. Axay Kalathia, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Kalathia works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kalathia's Office Locations
-
1
Ear, Nose & Throat Associates of Manatee701 Manatee Ave W Ste 202, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 748-2455Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Freedom Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kalathia?
Excellent very easy to communicate with!
About Dr. Axay Kalathia, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1609875350
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-New Jersey Medical School
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kalathia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kalathia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kalathia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kalathia works at
Dr. Kalathia has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Outer Ear Infection and Eustachian Tube Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kalathia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kalathia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kalathia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kalathia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kalathia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.