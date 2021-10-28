Dr. Ayesha Abdeen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayesha Abdeen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ayesha Abdeen, MD
Dr. Ayesha Abdeen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty Of Health Sciences Mcmaster University and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Abdeen's Office Locations
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - OB/GYN330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-3940
Orthopaedics200 Boylston St Fl 4, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 667-3940Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Outpatient Specialties Clinic - Orthopaedics148 Chestnut St # Ground, Needham, MA 02492 Directions (617) 667-3940
Beth Israel Deaconess HealthCare - Lexington482 Bedford St, Lexington, MA 02420 Directions (978) 465-0322
New England Baptist Hospital125 Parker Hill Ave, Boston, MA 02120 Directions (617) 667-3940Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center1275 York Ave Apt 5C, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 639-7610
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a total knee replacement by Dr. Abdeen in October, 2020. She was empathetic and honest about the procedure. Dr. Abdeen answered all of my questions both before and after the surgery during post op visits. I never felt rushed during the visits. I recommended her to a friend who had her knee replaced last summer. She also had a good experience. Although the procedure was painful and the rehab tough, a year after the surgery I am happy I had it done.
About Dr. Ayesha Abdeen, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1891959011
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cance
- University of Calgary
- Faculty Of Health Sciences Mcmaster University
- McGill University
