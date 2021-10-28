See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Ayesha Abdeen, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.0 (48)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ayesha Abdeen, MD

Dr. Ayesha Abdeen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty Of Health Sciences Mcmaster University and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Abdeen works at HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA with other offices in Chestnut Hill, MA, Needham, MA, Lexington, MA and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Abdeen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - OB/GYN
    330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 667-3940
  2. 2
    Orthopaedics
    200 Boylston St Fl 4, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 667-3940
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Outpatient Specialties Clinic - Orthopaedics
    148 Chestnut St # Ground, Needham, MA 02492 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 667-3940
  4. 4
    Beth Israel Deaconess HealthCare - Lexington
    482 Bedford St, Lexington, MA 02420 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 465-0322
  5. 5
    New England Baptist Hospital
    125 Parker Hill Ave, Boston, MA 02120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 667-3940
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
  6. 6
    Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    1275 York Ave Apt 5C, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 639-7610

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Abdeen?

    Oct 28, 2021
    I had a total knee replacement by Dr. Abdeen in October, 2020. She was empathetic and honest about the procedure. Dr. Abdeen answered all of my questions both before and after the surgery during post op visits. I never felt rushed during the visits. I recommended her to a friend who had her knee replaced last summer. She also had a good experience. Although the procedure was painful and the rehab tough, a year after the surgery I am happy I had it done.
    Sherry — Oct 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ayesha Abdeen, MD
    About Dr. Ayesha Abdeen, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1891959011
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cance
    Residency
    • University of Calgary
    Medical Education
    • Faculty Of Health Sciences Mcmaster University
    Undergraduate School
    • McGill University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ayesha Abdeen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abdeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Abdeen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Abdeen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Abdeen has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abdeen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Abdeen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abdeen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abdeen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abdeen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

