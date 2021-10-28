Overview of Dr. Ayesha Abdeen, MD

Dr. Ayesha Abdeen, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Faculty Of Health Sciences Mcmaster University and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Abdeen works at HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA with other offices in Chestnut Hill, MA, Needham, MA, Lexington, MA and New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.