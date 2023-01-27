Dr. Ayoub Sayeg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayeg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ayoub Sayeg, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ayoub Sayeg, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn.
Sayeg Plastic Surgery30603 Southfield Rd, Southfield, MI 48076 Directions (248) 526-9090
Michigan Cosmetic-reconstructive Surgery29110 Inkster Rd Ste 250, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 213-2900Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Sayeg is amazing. He is very knowledgeable and has unique techniques that create incredible results. I highly recommend him as I felt very comfortable before and after my procedure. His staff are super nice and accommodating.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1780616359
Education & Certifications
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Sayeg speaks Arabic.
