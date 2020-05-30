Dr. B V Chandramouli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chandramouli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. B V Chandramouli, MD
Overview
Dr. B V Chandramouli, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Redding, CA. They graduated from Banglor Medical College and is affiliated with Mayers Memorial Hospital, Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta, Mercy Medical Center Redding, Oroville Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital, Shasta Regional Medical Center and Trinity Hospital.
Locations
B V Chandramouli MD Inc1555 East St Ste 100, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 244-4595
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayers Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center Mount Shasta
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
- Oroville Hospital
- Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital
- Shasta Regional Medical Center
- Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Chandramouli is wonderful doctor. He performed very complicated procedure on my husband who has many heart problems. Office staff are very friendly and attentive. Thank you very much doctor !
About Dr. B V Chandramouli, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi
- 1871607796
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein Medical Center-Cardiology
- Albert Einstein Med Center
- Loma Linda U MC
- Banglor Medical College
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
