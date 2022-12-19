See All Neurosurgeons in Chicago, IL
Dr. Babak Jahromi, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Babak Jahromi, MD

Dr. Babak Jahromi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Med Canada and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.

Dr. Jahromi works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL and Winfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jahromi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Group
    259 E Erie St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-8143
  2. 2
    Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC
    1200 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 100, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-8500
  3. 3
    Arkes
    676 N Saint Clair St Ste 2210, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-6200
  4. 4
    Northwestern Medicine Neurosurgery - Lake Forest
    1000 N Westmoreland Rd # LEVEL3, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-7658
  5. 5
    Northwestern Medicine Neurosurgery - Lake Forest
    1000 N Westmoreland Rd # LEVEL3, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 535-7658
  6. 6
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    25 N Winfield Rd Ste 424, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 933-4056

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
  • Palos Community Hospital

Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Surgery
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Brain Surgery

Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Clipping Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Embolization Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Surgery Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Spine Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Body Tumor Chevron Icon
Carotid Bruit Chevron Icon
Carotid Cavernous Fistula Chevron Icon
Carotid Dissection Chevron Icon
Carotid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cavernous Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Cavernous Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation Brain Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cavernous Venous Malformation Chevron Icon
Cranial Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Craniotomy Chevron Icon
Craniotomy for Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
Embolization of Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Chevron Icon
Extracranial Carotid Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Gamma Knife Radiosurgery for AVM Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arterial Stenosis Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hematoma Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Moyamoya Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Carotid Angioplasty Chevron Icon
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Surgery Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations of the Brain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 19, 2022
    I had a very complicated and very lagged brain aneurysm repaired. After my local doctor said he couldn't do the life saving procedure I needed, I was lucky enough to have a family member who is a PA at tufts medical in Boston demand that I go see him immediately because he is the best in the field at what he does. So after an ambulance ride and a good night nights sleep, he had me all fixed up. Incredible human being. Definitely not what I expected from a surgeon. Super empathetic with families. He's the only reason my wife made it through emotionally. The Jahromi the homie. I owe you my life
    Dec 19, 2022
    About Dr. Babak Jahromi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467616193
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Toronto Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Toronto Hospitals
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Toronto Faculty Of Med Canada
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Toronto Canada
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
