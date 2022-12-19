Dr. Babak Jahromi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jahromi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Babak Jahromi, MD
Dr. Babak Jahromi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Med Canada and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus, Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.
Northwestern Medical Group259 E Erie St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8143
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC1200 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 100, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-8500
Arkes676 N Saint Clair St Ste 2210, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6200
Northwestern Medicine Neurosurgery - Lake Forest1000 N Westmoreland Rd # LEVEL3, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-7658
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 424, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 933-4056
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
I had a very complicated and very lagged brain aneurysm repaired. After my local doctor said he couldn’t do the life saving procedure I needed, I was lucky enough to have a family member who is a PA at tufts medical in Boston demand that I go see him immediately because he is the best in the field at what he does. So after an ambulance ride and a good night nights sleep, he had me all fixed up. Incredible human being. Definitely not what I expected from a surgeon. Super empathetic with families. He’s the only reason my wife made it through emotionally. The Jahromi the homie. I owe you my life
- Neurosurgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Persian
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- University Of Toronto Hospital
- University of Toronto Hospitals
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Med Canada
- University Of Toronto Canada
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Jahromi speaks Persian.
